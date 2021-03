Standard Bank delivers 7400 tonnes of food in COVID-19 relief initiative

Food security has been one of the major problems during the COVID-19 pandemic. Well, Standard Bank’s OneFarm Share platform has provided over 1 million meals for food relief their target is 30 million in 2021 and so far they have delivered 7400 tonnes of food across all nine provinces. Standard Bank CEO, Lungisa Fuzile joins CNBC Africa for more.

Wed Mar 03 2021 | 11:05:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)