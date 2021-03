Start-ups are important to Africa’s economic recovery. Here’s how govts can ensure that they thrive

MSMEs are important players in the continent’s market economies. They represent more than 90 per cent of businesses on the continent and employ about 60 per cent of workers. Vikas Bali, CEO of Intellecap joins CNBC Africa on the impact the pandemic has had and the role they play in the economic rebound.

Mon Mar 01 2021 | 19:07:14 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)