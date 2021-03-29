A view shows the container ship Ever Given, one of the world’s largest container ships, after it was partially refloated, in Suez Canal, Egypt March 29, 2021. Suez Canal Authority/Handout via REUTERS

Suez Canal says traffic in channel resumes after stranded ship refloated

CAIRO (Reuters) – The giant container ship that blocked the Suez Canal for almost a week was fully floated on Monday and traffic in the waterway would resume, the canal authority said in a statement.

A Reuters witness saw the ship moving and a shipping tracker and Egyptian TV showed it positioned in the centre of the canal.

(Reporting by Mohamed Abdel Ghany and Yusri Mohamed; Writing by Aidan Lewis; Editing by Alison Williams)