Sustainability after COVID: Africa’s forward approach to making better environmental choices

As sustainability rises to the top of the global economic agenda, reducing our carbon footprint and restoring the world’s forests is a powerful way to mitigate the effects of climate change. Mastercard has been vocal in its stance on sustainability and fighting climate change. Key efforts have brought together climate scientists, forest restoration experts, businesses, financial institutions, and consumers with the Priceless Planet Coalition. Today’s discussion is under the theme: Sustainability after COVID: Africa’s forward approach to making better environmental choices.

Wed, 08 Dec 2021 12:29:16 GMT