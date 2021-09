Share

T-Bills auction to shape market close

Traders at UBA say they expect the 111-billion-naira NTB auction by the Central Bank of Nigeria to shape the mood at the treasury bills market. They also expect more buying interest and lower yields. Dumebi Udegbunam, Fixed Income Trader at UBA, joins CNBC Africa for more.

Thu, 30 Sep 2021 11:05:46 GMT