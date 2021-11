Share

Talking Books: Prof Tshilidzi Marwala talks about his book Leadership Lessons From Books I Have Read

Quality leadership is critical in all aspects of our lives. In this episode of Talking Books, CNBC Africa’s Jill de Villiers speaks to Professor Tshilidzi Marwala, the Vice-Chancellor and Principal of the University of Johannesburg, about his book Leadership Lessons From Books I Have Read: The collective wisdom, knowledge and experience from the pages of 50 books.

