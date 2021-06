Share Tanzania: Analysts forecast over-subscription of 5-year bond Analysts are projecting that a five-year treasury bond to be oversubscribed but with no significant change in yield rate. Raphael Masumbuko, CEO of Zan Securities joins CNBC Africa for more. Tue, 22 Jun 2021 10:04:10 GMT

