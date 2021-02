Tanzania sees sharp decline in travel earnings due to COVID-19

Tanzania’s earnings from travel dropped by 59 per cent in December 2020 to about $1 billion, resulting in a decline in overall earnings from export goods and services by $849.3 million. Salum Awadh, CEO of SSC Capital joins CNBC Africa for more.

