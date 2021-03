Tanzania to power first phase of SGR rollout

Tanzania’s State Power Company will provide 70 megawatts of electricity to power the first phase of the standard gauge railway, which will begin service in the coming months. So far, according to the country’s Minister of Energy, phase one of the SGR is complete. Raphael Maganga, an Economic Analyst joins CNBC Africa for more.

Fri Mar 05 2021 | 10:23:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)