Tanzania to submit request to join COVAX vaccine-sharing facility

NAIROBI, June 17 (Reuters) – Tanzania is submitting a formal request to join the COVAX global vaccine-sharing facility, the top World Health Organisation (WHO) official in Africa said on Thursday.

“We have received information that Tanzania is now formally working to join the COVAX facility,” Matshidiso Moeti, WHO regional director for Africa, told a news conference. (Reporting by Omar Mohammed; Writing by Maggie Fick; Editing by Alison Williams)

