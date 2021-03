Tanzanian activist Maria Sarungi reflects on the presidency of John Magufuli

President John Pombe Magufuli who succumbed to what the Tanzanian government termed heart complications left a country that was one of East Africa’s fastest growing economies. What were his economic reforms? Maria Sarungi joins CNBC Africa for more.

Thu Mar 18 2021 | 10:27:28 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)