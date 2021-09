Share

Tanzanian banks grapple with increased non-performing loans

Tanzanian banks continued to grapple with escalating non-performing loans portfolios in the second quarter of 2021, despite the central bank warning against risks associated with a rise in NPLs. Princeley Mafunga, Financial Analyst at Bankable joins CNBC Africa for more.

