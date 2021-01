Tanzania’s annual inflation increased to 3.2% in December 2020

Tanzania’s annual inflation rate for the month of December 2020 increased to 3.2 per cent from 3 per cent recorded in November 2020, according to the National Bureau of Statistics. The overall index went up from 117.10 recorded in December 2019 to 120.79 in December 2020. Lawrence Mlaki, Economist and Financial Consultant joins CNBC Africa for more.

Tue Jan 26 2021 | 10:39:12 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)