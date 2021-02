Tanzania’s economy to grow by 6%, Central Bank

Tanzania revised its growth targets from 6.9 per cent to 5.5 per cent last year, following the pandemic which disrupted economic activities. However, the central bank’s Monetary Policy Committee is optimistic that the 2020 targets will be achieved. Lawrence Mlaki, Economist and Financial Consultant joins CNBC Africa for more.

