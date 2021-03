Taurus Capital CEO unpacks litigation funding & opportunities in Africa

Have you ever heard of litigation funding? It’s said to be an alternative asset class in South Africa, where investors can expect a credible return. The investment vehicle which is already established in the US and UK has an estimated market value of between $50 billion and $100 billion. Elad Smadja, CEO of legal finance firm, Taurus Capital joins CNBC Africa for more.

Thu Mar 18 2021 | 11:23:07 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)