Temenos on how cloud technology is transforming Africa’s banking sector Covid-19 has forced people globally to become more innovative and to be adaptive. In an already fast-paced world where we increasingly rely on technology and digital channels, online activities are increasing. Is bank streamlining their operations towards cloud technology more than ever? Javier Hermida, Head of Digital for Africa & Middle East, Temenos joins CNBC Africa's Zinathi Gquma to delve deeper.

Thu Jun 10 2021 | 10:05:17 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time) Thu Jun 10 2021 | 10:05:17 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)

