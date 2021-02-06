Tesla’s Founders On Elon Musk And The Early Days

Elon Musk is the most famous CEO of Tesla, but he's not the company's founder. Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning founded the company in 2003 and were the original executives. CNBC sat down with them to talk about the idea for Tesla Motors, the battery, Elon Musk and building its first car, the all-electric Roadster. » Subscribe to CNBC: https://cnb.cx/SubscribeCNBC » Subscribe to CNBC TV: https://cnb.cx/SubscribeCNBCtelevision » Subscribe to CNBC Classic: https://cnb.cx/SubscribeCNBCclassic About CNBC: From 'Wall Street' to 'Main Street' to award winning original documentaries and Reality TV series, CNBC has you covered. Experience special sneak peeks of your favorite shows, exclusive video and more. Connect with CNBC News Online Get the latest news: https://www.cnbc.com/ Follow CNBC on LinkedIn: https://cnb.cx/LinkedInCNBC Follow CNBC News on Facebook: https://cnb.cx/LikeCNBC Follow CNBC News on Twitter: https://cnb.cx/FollowCNBC Follow CNBC News on Instagram: https://cnb.cx/InstagramCNBC Subscribe to CNBC PRO: https://cnb.cx/2NLi9AN #CNBC Tesla Founders On Elon Musk And The Early Days