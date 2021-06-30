Share

The Chinese Communist Party’s economic legacy | CNBC Explains

In the 100 years since its founding, the Chinese Communist Party has transformed the domestic and international landscape with its policies. However, its ambitions have put it on a collision course with other major powers, presenting opportunities and challenges to its rule. CNBC’s Nessa Anwar sits down with Evelyn Cheng to chart its journey through the years. Contents of this video: 0:00 - Intro 1:15 - The Chinese Communist Party's founding 2:06 - The Great Leap Forward 2:30 - The Open Door policy 3:12 - The Four Modernization Plan 3:38 - The 1990s 4:22 - Xi Jinping and the Belt and Road Initiative 5:34 - The fallout from the Belt and Road Initiative 6:24 - China vs the World 6:49 - China's Covid recovery 7:38 - China's five-year plans 8:30 - Challenges to China's economic path 9:00 - The future of China's economy ----- Subscribe to us on YouTube: http://cnb.cx/2wuoARM Subscribe to CNBC International TV on YouTube: https://cnb.cx/2NGytpz Like our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/ Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/CNBCi

Wed, 30 Jun 2021 11:30:01 GMT