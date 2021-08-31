Share

The DIY Boom And The Rise Of Lowe’s

Record high home prices, increased DIY activity, and a robust housing market have led to a jump in consumer spending on home improvements projects and helped sales at Lowe’s surge. Lowe’s is the world’s second-largest home improvement store, and about 90% of the U.S. population lives within 20 miles of a Lowe’s store. The company announced in August 2021 second-quarter net sales increased 1% from a year earlier to almost $27.6 billion. So with consumer discretionary spending shifting towards entertainment and travel, will Lowe’s and its rival Home Depot be able to maintain their momentum? Chapters: Intro — 00:00 History — 01:58 The home improvement market — 05:20 Focus on home professionals — 10:04
