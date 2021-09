Share

The fast changing pace of the internet

The Covid-19 pandemic has impacted the internet age or sector more than any other, with the need of the sector no longer seen as a luxury but rather a means to an end but with that come so many challenges. But can internet service providers keep up with these demands? Join this CNBC Africa panel as they discuss the fast changing pace of the internet.

Wed, 08 Sep 2021 12:19:49 GMT