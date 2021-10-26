Share

The Fifth Annual Babacar Ndiaye Lecture

A live broadcast of the Fifth Annual Babacar Ndiaye Lecture. In the spirit of ‘One Africa One Vision’, as the continent embraces a single trading market with no borders, the theme for this year’s Lecture is: The Importance of Science, Technology and Innovation in the Transformation of African Economies under AfCFTA, with the keynote lecture from H.E. Prof. Ameenah Gurib-Fakim, former and first female President of Mauritius (2015-2018).
