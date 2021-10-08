Share

The global chip shortage will probably hit your everyday life | CNBC Beyond The Valley

There are semiconductors in everything from washing machines to cars to smartphones. There's also not nearly enough of them. CNBC explores how the global chip shortage started, and what it will take to end it. Video contents: 00:00 Intro 01:28 Overview 02:42 Major executives' responses 03:41 The reason behind chip shortages 04:54 How long will it last? 06:34 Where is the shortage coming from? 08:41 Structural challenges faced 11:17 Reshoring manufacturing 13:57 Resolution 15:52 Automakers' impact 17:43 Other industries affected 18:30 Price of semiconductors #chip #chipshortage #semiconductors

Fri, 08 Oct 2021 11:00:16 GMT