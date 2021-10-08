The global chip shortage will probably hit your everyday life | CNBC Beyond The Valley
There are semiconductors in everything from washing machines to cars to smartphones. There's also not nearly enough of them. CNBC explores how the global chip shortage started, and what it will take to end it.
Video contents:
00:00 Intro
01:28 Overview
02:42 Major executives' responses
03:41 The reason behind chip shortages
04:54 How long will it last?
06:34 Where is the shortage coming from?
08:41 Structural challenges faced
11:17 Reshoring manufacturing
13:57 Resolution
15:52 Automakers' impact
17:43 Other industries affected
18:30 Price of semiconductors
