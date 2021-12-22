Share

The implications of Omicron variant on Africa

As the world was preparing to fully reopen borders and their economies, a new Covid-19 variant called Omicron, first identified by South Africa, hit countries. Health experts say the highly mutated variant could change the course of the pandemic and frustrate efforts to reopen economies. Already, most African travelers have been locked out by the West. What implications will this have on African health and economic systems?

