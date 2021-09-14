The Rebirth of Multilateralism in Africa and the Private Sector

Rodrigo Aguilar is an International Political Economy expert, Author and Founder of The North American Project

The Black Death pandemic that affected Europe between 1348 and 1350, not only caused devastation, but it also served as the trigger for the Renaissance of the 14th Century. Few realize that, besides deriving in a cultural movement, the dire circumstances existing during this period led to the definition of the foundations of modern financing and diplomacy. This could serve as a reference as we face the ripple effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, which could represent the opportunity for the rebirth of today’s financing and multilateralism. In addition to causing severe disruptions to the health and economy of millions of people, the Covid-19 pandemic initially deepened the mistrust in the capacity of multilateral organisms to collectively solve this crisis, and the future ones to come. The Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) were affected as nations shaved their GDPs and unemployment significantly increased. However, as Rania Al-Mashat, Egypt’s Minister for International Cooperation, declared “as 2020 progressed, the world realized that it is only through collective action that we will be able to transit the road to reconstruction”. As a matter of fact, the only collective functional actions convened between nations so far in the pandemic have regarded financing, essentially because this crisis was “too big to fail”. As a result, until now, the world’s economies have been impacted but not entirely derailed. One of the main challenges that remains is to find a way to direct the efforts from the private sector to avoid the deepening of polarization and inequities in the long run. According to Jay Collins, Citibank vice-chairman, close to 2% of financing for development has been sourced by the private sector.

In order to achieve the rebirth of multilateralism in general, and particularly regarding the financing of projects that contribute towards the achievement of the SDGs, it is necessary to focus the discussion on success stories where the mechanisms that facilitate collective action between private financing and development have been created. One of these examples is that of Arab investments in Egypt, which have significantly increased in a diversified way during the last years, contributing towards the agenda of regional and global development. Such cases have shown that a key factor in the equation to impulse and facilitate actions from the private sector is the existence of conditions of stability. This has not been the case in other African nations. It is in this context that Egypt proposed an international discussion centered in the African continent during last week’s Forum for International Cooperation in Cairo, where multilateral organisms such as the World Bank, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), the United Nations, the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) and the African Development Bank participated. The financial gap to achieve the SDGs amounts to 2.5 trillion USD. When considering the Official Development Assistance (ODA) data, which is about $150 billion USD a year, there is no way to fill the trillion-dollar gap unless mechanisms that involve the private sector are introduced. On the other hand, the private sector has been clear and pragmatic stating that there need to exist stable low-risk scenarios in order to invest. As a result, one of the neuralgic subjects of the forum was “blended financing”, which is the strategic use of financing for the development of the mobilization of resources from the private sector.