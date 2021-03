The Rise Fund to invest $200mn in Airtel Africa’s mobile money business

Airtel Africa says that the Rise Fund, a global impact investing platform of TPG, will invest $200 million in Airtel Mobile Commerce BV, which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Airtel Africa. The telecoms service provider says it is looking to explore the potential listing of its mobile money business within 4 years. Raghunath Mandava, CEO of Airtel Africa joins CNBC Africa for more.

Fri Mar 19 2021 | 11:55:22 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)