Share

The Rise Of Peloton

With an inspiring story, robust team of instructors and a hyper-engaged community, Peloton became a household name during the pandemic. Peloton’s stock surged more than 500 percent by December 23rd 2020, quickly boosting a small startup into mega cap status in less than a year. But as the economy reopens, gyms and in person studios are also attracting people to work out outside of the home. Competition of the at-home fitness space has also increased with companies like Tonal, Hydrow, Lululemon’s Mirror and Apple offering their own fitness equipment to customers. In early November 2021, Peloton reported disappointing first quarter results that missed on earnings, revenue projections and full-year guidance. It showed slowing demand for its products and an anticipated increase in marketing spend. Can Peloton continue to be a dominate player in the at-home fitness space?

Tue, 14 Dec 2021 17:00:04 GMT