In the past decade, wind power capacity has tripled, and it's projected to double in the decades to come. Wind is now America's top renewable source of electricity generation, and the domestic offshore industry is finally taking off, as major manufacturers debut ever larger and more powerful turbines. While the industry faces some challenges with permitting, public opposition from various interest groups, and the obvious intermittency issues, there's no doubt that wind is poised to play a major role in the energy transition. The question is just how fast it will grow.

The Rise Of Wind Power In The U.S.