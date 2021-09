Share

The Spark Up 2021 Summit: Tracking the Investment Journey In Ghana

The Spark Up 2021 Summit is an annual investment on-boarding summit initiative of the Ghana Investment Promotion Council (GIPC) and the Ministry of Information. This summit connects investors, facilitating agencies, private service providers, and the general public to unlock fully Ghana’s investment potential. A panel of experts discusses the Investment Journey In Ghana.

Mon, 13 Sep 2021 12:52:06 GMT