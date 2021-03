The state of financial inclusion among Rwandan women

The overall gender gap has decreased from a 4 per cent difference in total financial inclusion in 2016 to 1 per cent in 2020. However, there has been an increase in the uptake of informal financial mechanisms by women, broadening the gap by 4 per cent, according to the latest FinScope gender survey. Access to Finance Rwanda’s Jean Bosco Iyacu joined CNBC Africa earlier to share more insights into the report.

