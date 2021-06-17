The UK – Africa Forum: Billionaire Mo Ibrahim on deepening UK-Africa trade, COVID-19 response Billionaire philanthropist Mo Ibrahim joins CNBC Africa for a one-on-one conversation to examine the current status of the UK-Africa trade relationship, future policy trade avenues, the impact of COVID in Africa and the continent’s path to recovery.

