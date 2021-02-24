This fund looks to help black-owned businesses stay open amid COVID-19 crisis

7.2 million South Africans unemployed, those are the most recent figures coming from Stats SA. Many businesses have been severely affected by the COVID-19 regulations, forcing job cuts, and even closure. While President Cyril Ramaphosa pleaded with business and civil society to pull together to save jobs, the National Empowerment Fund seems to have headed the call by establishing an economic distress fund. Hlengiwe Makhatini, Divisional Executive: Venture Capital and Corporate Finance at the National Empowerment Fund joins CNBC Africa for more.

Wed Feb 24 2021 | 11:27:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)