This investment vehicle aims to empower innovative black businesses in SA
MIC Khulisani Ventures, a R150 million early-stage investment vehicle targeting black-owned innovative, high growth businesses in South Africa. Mary Bomela, CEO of the Mineworkers Investment Company joins CNBC Africa for more.
Thu, 29 Jul 2021 10:47:52 GMT
