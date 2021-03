This is how SA’s small businesses were hit hardest by COVID-19

Most businesses were hard hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, and many are yet to recover. But just how bad was the damage? A non-profit company called BeyondCOVID has compiled a report to quantify the damage. Some of the numbers they have gathered are that 21 per cent of businesses polled are closed, although 64 per cent of them indicated they do expect to reopen. Lings Naidoo, Director & Joint-Founder at BeyondCOVID joins CNBC Africa for more.

Thu Mar 25 2021 | 11:32:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)