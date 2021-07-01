logo
This new online tool aims to bridge the gender gap between people and governments

The Generation Equality Forum, a series of global gatherings to celebrate the progress achieved in gender equality, is currently ongoing in Paris. Meanwhile, a new online tool aims to bridge the gap between people and governments on ambitious gender equality action by 2030. The tool helps to forecast progress on gender equality or the lack thereof, across five issues and 129 countries. Rachel Kagoiya, Manager: Women leadership Programme at FEMNET and Aya Chebbi an African Union Youth envoy join CNBC Africa to discuss the progress of gender equality in Africa.

Thu, 01 Jul 2021 13:05:59 GMT

