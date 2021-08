Share

TIA360 eThekwini Tourism Investment Symposium

In this segment of Focus,we take a look at boosting investment in tourism businesses. The TIA360 eThekwini Tourism Investment Symposium brings together industry players, decision makers and stakeholders to mobilise and stimulate investment in Africa’s tourism. In a year filled with challenges, how will investment in tourism combat negative economic consequences?

Thu, 05 Aug 2021 13:52:01 GMT