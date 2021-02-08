Top Employer EP1: How to attract & retain top talent

The Top Employers Institute has certified 1 691 organisations in 120 countries and regions for 2021. These certified Top Employers positively impact the lives of over seven million employees globally. Among the certified employers in Africa are Microsoft South Africa, which achieved their 13th consecutive certification as a Top Employer for 2021; and Unilever, which achieved their Certification as a Top Employer Africa for 2021 in 8 countries. CNBC Africa’s Zinathi Gquma spoke to Jasmin Pillay, HR Director at Microsoft South Africa, and Mechell Chetty, HR Director at Unilever.