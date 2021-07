The Nairobi Securities Exchange All Share Index yesterday gained 0.12 points to close at 179.01, while the NSE 20 Share Index declined by 6.38 points to close at 1978.99. On the corporate bonds market this week, the final tranche of the Acorn Green Bond was oversubscribed by 146 per cent. Founder of Mwango Capital, Erick Mokaya is on the line for more on this week’s happenings on the Kenyan bourse.