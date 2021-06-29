Trade and Development Bank issues new 7-year $500mn unsecured bond offering
The Trade and Development Bank has issued a new 7 year unsecured $500 million bond, in its return to the capital markets. CNBC Africa spoke with the Managing Director and CEO of TDB, Admassu Tadese for more.
Tue, 29 Jun 2021 14:42:00 GMT
