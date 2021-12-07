Share

Trade Promotion Initiatives of Multilateral Dev. Finance Institutions in the Context of AfCFTA

From the Intra-Africa Trade Fair, we bring you a panel discussion on the topic: Trade Promotion Initiatives of Multilateral Development Finance Institutions in the Context of AfCFTA. Multilateral Financial Institutions (MFIs) are growth enhancers enabling social and economic development and the reduction of poverty. They provide access to finance, including credit and grants to public and private sector projects in multiple development sectors. They also provide technical and policy advice to governments, private enterprises and society, and play a key role in helping local banks strengthen trade finance availability and access, particularly for SMEs. The moderator is CNBC Africa Anchor Wole Famurewa.

Tue, 07 Dec 2021 11:45:21 GMT