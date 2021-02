Trade spat between Kenya & Uganda flares up again

Once again, the Kenya, Uganda trade relations are on the verge of straining as Kampala accused Nairobi of stopping its milk from accessing the country. Kenyan farmers last year raised concerns over the influx of cheap Ugandan milk in the country which saw the price of the commodity drop. Analyst Charles Bwogi joins CNBC Africa for more.

Mon Feb 15 2021 | 15:34:17 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)