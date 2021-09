Share

Traders cautious ahead of the Central Bank’s MPC meeting

Traders at Citibank say they light trading at the fixed income market as investors await the outcome of the Central Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee meeting later this week, and the bond auction for September scheduled for next week. Tunde Adama, Head of Trading at Citibank Nigeria joins CNBC Africa for more.

Mon, 13 Sep 2021 14:43:41 GMT