Traders expect improved offers for government bonds Traders at Access Bank say they expect to see improved offers for Federal Government Bonds today. They also expect a bearish market due to funding activities expected today. Akpevwe Oputu a Fixed income Dealer at Access Bank joins CNBC Africa for more.

Fri Jun 11 2021 | 12:02:22 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time) Fri Jun 11 2021 | 12:02:22 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)

