Trans-Sahara Investment Corporation on how Nigeria can sustain recovery efforts

As Nigeria works to recover from the economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, the arrival of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines brings a new hope to this recovery drive. But the rising insecurity in recent weeks has become a source of concern. Winston Osuchukwu, Co-Founder of Trans-Sahara Investment Corporation.

Wed Mar 03 2021 | 14:10:41 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)