Twitter ban: Understanding the reputational risk to Nigeria With the recent Twitter ban, Nigeria has joined the infamous list of countries like China, Iran and North Korea that have over time banned or suspended the use of the American microblogging platform. Atedo Peterside, Founder of Stanbic IBTC and President of ANAP Foundation joins CNBC Africa to explore the wider reputational risks to Nigeria.

Mon Jun 07 2021 | 14:20:15 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time) Mon Jun 07 2021 | 14:20:15 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)

Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent. Sign up here.