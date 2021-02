TymeBank secures R1.6bn investment to fund expansion drive

South African digital bank TymeBank has secured foreign direct investment worth R1.6 billion, attracting new investors from the UK and Philippines. Of the total investment about R500 million has already been invested. The balance will be invested over the next 12 to 15 months. Joining CNBC Africa to unpack the significance of that investment is Tauriq Keraan, CEO of TymeBank.

