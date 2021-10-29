U.N. council urges Sudan military to restore civilian-led government

UNITED NATIONS, Oct 28 (Reuters) – The U.N. Security Council on Thursday expressed “serious concern about a military takeover in Sudan” and urged Sudan’s military authorities to restore the civilian-led transitional government.

In a statement, agreed by consensus, the 15-member body urged all parties to exercise maximum restraint and engage in dialogue without pre-conditions. The council also called for the immediate release of all those who have been detained by the military authorities.

This is a developing story…

(Reporting by Michelle Nichols)