U.N. council urges Sudan military to restore civilian-led government

PUBLISHED: Fri, 29 Oct 2021 07:58:09 GMT
Michelle Nichols
Reuters
Sudanese military stand guard as military-aligned demonstrators gathered in numbers, chant “Down with the government of hunger” in front of the Presidential palace in Khartoum, Sudan, October 16, 2021. REUTERS/El Tayeb Siddig

UNITED NATIONS, Oct 28 (Reuters) – The U.N. Security Council on Thursday expressed “serious concern about a military takeover in Sudan” and urged Sudan’s military authorities to restore the civilian-led transitional government.

In a statement, agreed by consensus, the 15-member body urged all parties to exercise maximum restraint and engage in dialogue without pre-conditions. The council also called for the immediate release of all those who have been detained by the military authorities.

This is a developing story…

(Reporting by Michelle Nichols)

