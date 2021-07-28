U.S. to ship 4 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses to Nigeria, 5.66 mln to South Africa

Vials with Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine labels are seen in this illustration picture taken March 19, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo WASHINGTON, July 28 (Reuters) – The U.S. government on Wednesday will ship nearly 10 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to two of the most populous African countries – Nigeria and South Africa – as the continent battles a third wave of infections, White House officials said.

Four million doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine will go to Nigeria and 5.66 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine to South Africa, the officials said. The South Africa shipment is the single largest sent by the United States since it began sending vaccine shots overseas, one of the officials said. The latest shipments bring the total number of U.S. vaccine doses sent to Africa to 16.4 million. The urgently needed help comes as amid growing concern about vaccination rates in Africa, which lag far behind those of advanced economies.

As of last week, African countries had administered just 60 million vaccine doses to a population that numbers over 1.3 billion, in part due to restrictions on shipments from vaccine-producing countries like India. Experts worry that the highly contagious Delta variant could pose another setback, if countries begin requiring booster shots for fully-vaccinated individuals, a move that would slow shipments of urgently needed vaccines to developing countries. The White House said equitable global access to safe and effective vaccines was essential to ending the pandemic.

Sign Up for Our Newsletter Daily Update Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent. SIGN UP NOW Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.