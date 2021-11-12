Political

U.S. top diplomat Blinken to visit Kenya, Nigeria, Senegal next week

PUBLISHED: Fri, 12 Nov 2021 10:01:47 GMT
Eric Beech
Reuters
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks about infrastructure investment at the University of Maryland’s A. James Clark School of Engineering in College Park, MD, U.S., August 9, 2021. Patrick Semansky/Pool via REUTERS

WASHINGTON, Nov 11 (Reuters) – U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to Kenya, Nigeria and Senegal from Nov. 15-20, the State Department said on Thursday.

In Nairobi, Blinken will meet with Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta to discuss topics including cooperation on ending the COVID-19 pandemic and regional security issues such as Ethiopia, Somalia and Sudan, the department said in a statement.

Blinken will travel next to Abuja to meet with Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari to discuss cooperation on global health security, expanding energy access and revitalizing democracy, it said.

In Dakar, Blinken will meet with Senegalese President Macky Sall “to reaffirm the close partnership between our two countries,” the statement said.

This is a developing story…

(Reporting by Eric Beech Editing by Chris Reese and Cynthia Osterman)

