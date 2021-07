Share

UBA: Ban on Bureau de Change Operators to cause 30-60 day inflation

Traders at UBA say they expect the Central Bank of Nigeria's discontinued allocation of foreign exchange to Bureau de Change Operators and some teething issues with the banks' supply chain FX to cause some inflation in the next 30 to 60 days. Bankole Odusanya, Head of Fixed Income Trading at UBA joins CNBC Africa for more.

Wed, 28 Jul 2021 14:25:50 GMT