UBA: Bond sell-offs to persist as liquidity levels remain pressured



Traders at UBA say as financial system liquidity remains pressured, they believe some bearish reactions would be observed this week as well as some sell-off in the bond space. Ifeoma Onyejekwe, Fixed Income Trader at UBA joins CNBC Africa for more. PUBLISHED: Wed, 26 May 2021 14:25:48 GMT

